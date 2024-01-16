Optas LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,077,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.28. 443,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.51 and its 200-day moving average is $389.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.