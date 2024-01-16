Optas LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. 11,475,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,743,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

