Optas LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.03. The company had a trading volume of 203,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,105. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.59 and a 200 day moving average of $197.13.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

