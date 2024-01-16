Optas LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $212.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

