Optas LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Optas LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

