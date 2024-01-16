Optas LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NVS stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,805. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

