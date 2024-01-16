Optas LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,601,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,565,344. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.31 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.58. The company has a market cap of $702.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

