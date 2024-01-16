Optas LLC Acquires 29,209 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after buying an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.08. 246,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,658. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

