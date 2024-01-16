Oppenheimer Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $155.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.69.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.