Oppenheimer Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $93.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Get Citigroup alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. 6,971,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,751,320. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.