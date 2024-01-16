Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on OHI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.
View Our Latest Analysis on OHI
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 214,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 244,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- ZIM Shipping stock proves unsinkable despite Red Sea disruptions
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.