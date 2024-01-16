Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OHI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 214,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 244,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

