Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,304 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.14% of Old Republic International worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.8 %

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.