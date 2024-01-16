Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $85.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.59. 820,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,565. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,205 shares of company stock worth $1,722,952 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Okta by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $46,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Okta by 9.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 11.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

