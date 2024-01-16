Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 863,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,935.0 days.

Shares of OBYCF stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. Obayashi has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

