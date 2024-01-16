Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 68,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,045,000 after buying an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CP opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

