Nwam LLC Sells 5,260 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

