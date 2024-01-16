Nwam LLC Sells 14,244 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 71,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,489,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,607. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

