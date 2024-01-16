Nwam LLC Sells 10,179 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $147.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,237 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.27.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

