Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nwam LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.12. The company had a trading volume of 314,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,342. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.47.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

