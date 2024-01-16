Nwam LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,350,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,812,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. 200,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,345. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.