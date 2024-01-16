Nwam LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 273.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,599 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 1.02% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 272.5% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 686,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 502,120 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,837,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 328,651 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 5,941,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,558,000 after purchasing an additional 191,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,980 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. 89,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $31.32.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

