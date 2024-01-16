Nwam LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.38. 14,206,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,870. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,326. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

