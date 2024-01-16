Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.32.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $727.56. The stock had a trading volume of 934,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $734.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

