Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $8.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $791.38. The stock had a trading volume of 890,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,560. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.59.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

