Nwam LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. 5,724,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,991. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

