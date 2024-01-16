Nwam LLC Buys 44,897 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $614.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

