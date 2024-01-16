Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $5.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day moving average is $230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

