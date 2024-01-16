Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 684.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,071,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 935,269 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. 1,806,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,004. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

