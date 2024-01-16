Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,223,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.