NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$162,872.50 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NVA traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,596. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$9.93 and a twelve month high of C$13.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$360.37 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 21.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.809221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVA

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.