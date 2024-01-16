Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 75,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $805,645.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,349,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,450,598.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 231,595 shares of company stock worth $2,553,371 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

