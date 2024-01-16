Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.46

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 72512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 127,973 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,113,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 121,344 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
