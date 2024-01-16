Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Nutrien Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

