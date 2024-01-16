NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.50

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 9903017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 0.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

