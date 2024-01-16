Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. 1,396,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,304. The stock has a market cap of $475.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

