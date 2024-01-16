Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in December

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,838,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 6,464,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 806.4 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 21,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,078. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.

