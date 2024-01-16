Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in December

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,838,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 6,464,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 806.4 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 21,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,078. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
