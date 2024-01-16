Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Up 16.7%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 805,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 625,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

