Niza Global (NIZA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.91 Million

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Niza Global has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $3.72 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niza Global alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 8,249,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 8,249,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.02656563 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,540,794.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niza Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niza Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.