Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in December

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 546,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.7 days.

Nitori Stock Up 5.4 %

Nitori stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.94. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744. Nitori has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $143.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

