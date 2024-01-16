Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

Nissan Motor stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,161. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.77 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.76%. Research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

