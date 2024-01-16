Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS NIPPF remained flat at $4,603.29 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,603.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,603.29. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a 1-year low of $4,603.29 and a 1-year high of $4,603.29.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Company Profile

NAF is a J-REIT that invests in "Accommodation Assets," which it defines as real estate that is mainly used/may be used for residence or hotels. Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter "Investment Trust Act"), NAF was established on October 12, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market (J-REIT Market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 4, 2006 (securities code number: 3226).

