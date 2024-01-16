NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sets New 1-Year High at $579.30

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $579.30 and last traded at $578.05, with a volume of 32260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $569.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NewMarket

NewMarket Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 56.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.