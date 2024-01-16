New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,303 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 3.5% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,613. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $83.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.