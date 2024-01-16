New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.24

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 41055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Found Gold

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in New Found Gold by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 677,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Found Gold by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Found Gold by 1,387.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its position in New Found Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.