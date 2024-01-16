NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Raised by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up about 1.2% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in NetEase by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Down 1.0 %

NTES stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.19. 1,625,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,762. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.29.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

