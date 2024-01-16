Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $124.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,756,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Nestlé by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

