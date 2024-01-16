Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $124.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nestlé
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé
Nestlé Price Performance
NSRGY stock opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Trading Halts Explained
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.