Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Up 4.2%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.20. 299,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 720,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

The firm has a market cap of $547.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,351 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,751.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,377.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $93,751.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,377.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

