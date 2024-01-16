Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0500 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,174.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

