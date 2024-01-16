Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,143,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

