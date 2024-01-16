Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Purchases 74,471 Shares

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Liam Gray acquired 74,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,894.20 ($18,951.78).

Nanoco Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NANO traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 20 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,469,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,627. Nanoco Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.12 ($0.52). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of £64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.17 and a beta of 0.69.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

