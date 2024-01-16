Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Purchases 74,471 Shares

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Liam Gray acquired 74,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,894.20 ($18,951.78).
Nanoco Group Stock Up 0.1 %
NANO traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 20 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,469,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,627. Nanoco Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.12 ($0.52). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of £64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.17 and a beta of 0.69.
About Nanoco Group
